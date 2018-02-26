President Cyril Ramaphosa announces changes to the National Executive

Cabinet reshuffle announced Monday 26 February 2018 by President Cyril Ramaphosa
Fellow South Africans,
I have decided to make certain changes in the composition of the National Executive.
These changes are intended to ensure that national government is better equipped to implement the mandate of this administration and specifically the tasks identified in the State of the Nation Address.
In making these changes, I have been conscious of the need to balance continuity and stability with the need for renewal, economic recovery and accelerated transformation.
As indicated in the State of the Nation Address, we have begun a review of the configuration, size and number of national Ministries and Departments.
We will retain the existing Ministries and Departments until that review is completed.
With respect to Ministers, I have decided to make the following changes:
Communications: Ms Nomvula Mokonyane
Energy: Mr Jeff Radebe
Higher Education and Training: Ms Naledi Pandor
Home Affairs: Mr Malusi Gigaba
Human Settlements: Ms Nomaindia Mfeketo
International Relations and Cooperation: Ms Lindiwe Sisulu
Mineral Resources: Mr Gwede Mantashe
Police: Mr Bheki Cele
Public Enterprises: Mr Pravin Gordhan
Public Service and Administration: Ms Ayanda Dlodlo
Public Works: Mr Thulas Nxesi
Rural Development and Land Reform: Ms Maite Nkoana-Mashabane
Science and Technology: Ms Nkhensani Kubayi-Ngubane
Social Development: Ms Susan Shabangu
Sport and Recreation: Ms Tokozile Xasa
State Security: Ms Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba
The Presidency: Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation: Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
The Presidency: Women: Ms Bathabile Dlamini
Tourism: Mr Derek Hanekom
Transport: Dr Blade Nzimande
Water and Sanitation: Mr Gugile Nkwinti
With respect to Deputy Ministers, I have made the following changes:
Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries: Mr Sfiso Buthelezi
Communications: Ms Pinky Kekana
Finance: Mr Mondli Gungubele
Public Service and Administration: Dr Chana Pilane-Majeke
Small Business Development: Mr Cassel Mathale
The positions of Deputy Minister of Public Enterprises and Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation will remain vacant.
Pending the completion of their swearing-in as Members of the National Assembly, I intend to further appoint:
Mr David Mabuza as the Deputy President of the Republic
Dr Zweli Mkhize as Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs
Mr Nhlanhla Nene as Minister of Finance
Ms Reginah Mhaule as Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation
The new Ministers and Deputy Ministers will be sworn in in Cape Town tomorrow.
I wish to express my appreciation to all outgoing Ministers and Deputy Ministers for their service to government and to the people of South Africa.
I thank you for your attention.
Good evening.