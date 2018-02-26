There are other literary worlds out there

“A careful reading of the fictions that are being published in South Africa

today reveals a harrowing truth, whose theme-handling hideousness, lack

of linguistic heartiness, only the insincere and half-sighted would deny.

Novelists are inextricably ensnared in a web of overfamiliar and old-

fashioned tropes, images and modes: the well is dry.”

So writes Unathi Slasha in his essay, Much with the Dead & Mum with the

Dying, or: Rigidities of Rationalism, Camaraderie Criticism & Contemporary

South African literature. His penchant for pulling no punches has earned

the Despatch-based scribe something of a reputation for being difficult – or

even a “literary thug” as one social media troll put it. Yet to dismiss his

disillusionment with the state of contemporary South African fiction is to

overlook an unflinching commitment to the word that underpins his writing.

Miles Keylock caught up with the author to find out more about his first

novella, Jah Hills, published this month by Black Ghost Books. The work

has been described as “a dizzying investigation of life, death and those of

us who will never die, a fever dream, and a sprawling inquiry into belief and

resistance that re-imagines and subverts Nguni folklore” to write what he

refers to as the “Unlanguaged World that is South Africa today”.

What is this ‘Unlanguaged World’ you articulate in Jah Hills?

When I was [studying]at Nelson Mandela University I was surprised by the

limitations in South African literature. Ndjabulo Ndebele’s idea of “the

ordinary” was forced down our throats. It was the lens in which everything

was read. For me this was limiting. In the [Khayamnandi] township where I

come from myth is very important. In conversation people always talk about

experiences they can’t explain. Most of South African literature is not

interested in that mythological world. A lot of people say it is unrealistic. But

on a daily basis people talk about these things. People die mysteriously

and always attach some mythological explanation to that. Township slang

is inventive, you know what I mean? Xhosa language is very rich. It speaks

about this thing – but it’;s speaking about something else at the same time.

I’m still trying to theorise the “Unlanguaged World”, it’s an ongoing

interrogation, not necessarily trying to find explanations but trying to write

about it in a very descriptive way. Basically it’s trying to find a language that

matches the experience… that captures the possibility of it.

In a recent Rhodes Music Radio interview you spoke about the

influence of hip-hop in your attempts to capture this possibility…

The music is very important. When I was writing Jah Hills I was imitating

the flow in hip-hop – the way the words are put together. If you read the

text it’s in the form of a rap song. In my head there was a rhythm, a …

movement… it was a prose flow that I found. That is why in every chapter

after [the character]Jah Hills has been turned into isithunzela it flows like

that. The sentences are shorter, punchier and straight to the point. I regard

it as a musical piece. I was listening to underground rap music and the

rhythms of boom-bap, especially old skool. Jah Hills is an attempt to reach

that level of musicality.

Are you confident that this musicality will be heard or indeed, read?

I’m very optimistic. There are people out there listening who are tired… of

the sterility of the country. There are people who will listen and say “Eish!

this is real”. And if someone else thinks this is shit, then they have to step

up and theorise against it. My work is out there. If you’re gonna say

something you have to be able to stand by that thing. I'm ready to do that,

whether I’m alone or with isithunzela (chuckles).

Unathi Slasha launches Jah Hills upstairs at The Phoenix Sports Bar, 6

Dundas Street, Grahamstown on Friday March 2 at 7pm. Admission is free.

Snacks served. Bring money for books and beer.

More info: www.blackghostbooks.co.za