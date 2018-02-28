Win Two Tickets for the Southern Kings this weekend!

WIN TWO TICKETS TO THE PRO14 ON FRIDAY 2 MARCH 2018

The Southern Kings return home on Friday 2 March after their most recent loss in the Pro14 against Leinster last week. The Irish side took advantage of the home conditions and ran out massive 64-7 victors in that match, as the Kings move onto this week’s fixtures still in search of their first win in the Pro14.

The Kings will welcome the Dragons from Wales in their first home match since mid-January in 2018. The Dragons are sitting in second last place of their Pro14 log, just one position above the Port Elizabeth franchise, however the Kings will feel confident that they can pull off their first victory of their inaugural Pro14 season on home turf. Grocott’s Direct FREE email subscribers who live in or near Grahamstown stand a chance to win two tickets to the match.

PLEASE NOTE:

* The tickets are for a Grocott’s Direct subscriber only, who must be able to collect them from the Grocott’s Mail offices at the Africa Media Matrix, Prince Alfred Street, before midday on Friday 2 March 2018.

* The prize only includes the two tickets: no transport, accommodation or meals included.

HOW TO GET TO THE GAME THROUGH GROCOTT’S DIRECT!

Who did the Kings last host as part of the Pro14 on 20 January 2018?

Email your answer to sport@grocotts.co.za with the words KINGS TICKETS in the subject line. Please include your address and telephone number, and the date you subscribed to Grocott’s Direct.

We will notify the winner by midday on Thursday 1 March 2018.

GOOD LUCK!