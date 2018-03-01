Life sentences for Peddie murder

STAFF REPORTER

Mzingisi Matwa 26 and Simphiwe Gabhela Dyongwana 33 were convicted in the Bhisho High Court on Monday19 February, and sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder and Robbery of 54 year old, three years for possession of an unlicensed firearm and a year each for possession of ammunition.

Court heard that the accused robbed the victim his vehicle at gunpoint on 9 April 2016, in Dhabani Location, Peddie. They shot him, and then drove over him to make certain he was dead. Officers of the SA Police on patrol noticed the vehicle and gave chase. They managed to arrest one of the accused (Matwa ), while Dyongwana fled the scene. Dyongwana was arrested in Port Alfred shortly after the incident.

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lt General Liziwe Ntshinga was elated at the news.

“It’s the meticulous work of the detectives who put in every effort and long hours in ensuring this resounding success,” Ntshinga said. “Last year we invested more resources in support of detective work and we want to believe that we are reaping the first dividends.”