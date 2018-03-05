Blasting on the N2 between Grahamstown and Fish River Pass

The South African National Roads Agency SOC Ltd (SANRAL) would like to notify travellers that controlled blasting for drainage is scheduled to continue to take place on the N2, Section 13, between Grahamstown and Fish River Pass, every Tuesday from 6 March 2018 until 27 March 2018, weather permitting.

The blasts will take place, between 2pm and 4pm. The road will be closed for approximately one hour during this time.

The blast will take place approximately 25km to 35km east of Grahamstown, along the N2 between KM 82 and KM 92 route markers.

An alternative route to consider from Port Elizabeth to East London is via the R72 through Port Alfred.

“Motorists are advised to plan their journeys accordingly,” said Mbulelo Peterson, SANRAL Southern Region Manager.