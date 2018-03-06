24th Night Bowls ends on high for Buco 46

The 24th edition of the Pick n Pay Night Bowls tournament came to an end on Friday 2 March, after several tough rounds of competition. It would ultimately prove to be a positive week for Buco 46, who continued their good form in the knockout stages to take home first place on the green, defeating TAPS Inc in the final.

Buco 46 paved their way into the final after dominating the competition during the knockout stages during the week of the finals. Winning their knock out round by 19 to 8 over 3/4 Black, before brushing past Videotronic in their quarter-final by 26 to 9. The semi-finals were more difficult for the eventual champions, as they went up against Bad Boys, beating them by 16 to 9. In the final match of the competition, Buco 46 defeated TAPS Inc in a well-matched final, to ultimately become the 24th winners of the Night Bowls competition.

In the plate event, Knock Shop rose to the top, defeating Pam Golding Properties in the final event on Friday. Their road to the final began when they defeated St John’s First IV in the knock out round on Monday 26 February by 18 to 11. They moved on to the quarter-finals, defeating Four Seasons by a comfortable 17 to 8, before seeing off Pick n Pay in the semis by 18 to 8.

The final standings of this year’s edition of Night Bowls see Buco 46, TAPS Inc, Operational Rats, and Bad Boys taking up positions one to four respectively. The plate event saw Knock shop in first, Pam Golding Properties coming second, Makana Brick B taking third, and Pick n Pay in fourth place. Additional winners were: Most Spirited team – Just Property; Hardest Triers – GBS Mutual Bank 1; Frienship Award – Valley Crusaders; 4 Bottles wine – Settler City New Cars.

The Pick n Pay night Bowls tournament will return in 2019, for the 25th anniversary of the competition.