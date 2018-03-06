Engagement in Action now on air

Rhodes launches community engagement podcast

The Rhodes Community Engagement Division has launched a podcast they say is aimed at bringing to life the many ways in which the university interacts with communities around it.

Called Engagement in Action, the podcast kicks off with the Environmental Learning Research Centre’s Amanzi for Food project. Forthcoming episodes will feature, among others, the work of the Pharmacy and Psychology departments and the Vice Chancellor’s education initiative.

Director of Community Engagement, Di Hornby says, “We have an integrated approach to community engagement at Rhodes. It’s not something that’s added on, it’s woven in to the life of the university. Our focus is on real relationships and genuine, mutually beneficial experiences for everyone involved. We wanted to share some of the exceptional work that is being done. I don’t think people are aware of how much happens and how wide ranging the activities are.”

Engagement in Action is available on the Community Engagement page of the Rhodes website and the Grocott’s website as well as in iTunes – where listeners can also subscribe so that every new edition is automatically downloaded to their device.

<a href="https://iono.fm/e/537138">Content hosted by iono.fm</a>

Go to https://www.ru.ac.za/communityengagement/

Or you can find the podcast directly here https://iono.fm/c/3440 .