Protect your pet – vaccinate!

SPCA Tip of the Week

It is very important to vaccinate your pet. There are airborne illnesses among dogs, like parvo and distemper which can lead to a quick and painful death in three to four days. To try and save an animal from this illness costs a fortune (starting at around R4 000).

For more information or advice, please contact Grahamstown SPCA or any of the vets in town:

Grahamstown Veterinary Practice on Fitzroy Street, Tel: 046 622 6743

Ikhala Veterinary Practice on Strowan Road, Tel: 046 622 3261

The State Vet on George Street, Tel: 046 622 7112

Keep in touch with all the improvements and updates on your SPCA and our work in the community by following us on Facebook.

For more information, advice or guidance, to report cruelty and or details on how you can donate to help us with the work we are doing in your community, please contact the Grahamstown SPCA on 046 622 3233 or email us at spcaght@gmail.com.