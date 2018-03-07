Concert in the Dark Kingswood College Chapel 9 March 2018

Kingswood College’s fourth Concert in the Dark will take place in the Kingswood Chapel at 7.30pm on Friday 9 March.

Entry is by donation and all funds raised go to the Grahamstown St John’s Eye Clinic, which facilitates quality care and treatment for people with sight disabilities.

For example, there are many people who, if they had access to cataract surgery, would be able to care for themselves – freeing carers and making it possible for them to lead more productive lives. St John’s Eye Clinic links people in need of eye surgery with specialists.

The idea behind listening to music in the dark is to help the audience make an imaginative connection with those who struggle to see. Listening to music in the dark is in itself a special and evocative experience.

Teachers and students from the Music School take part to offer a widely varied programme to the audience.

These days the Chapel is not completely dark – as it was for the first concert. The atmosphere of calm, along with a lack of visual distraction, has been kept.