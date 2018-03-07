Institute confirms five human cases of rabies

Pet owners are urged to ensure their animals are vaccinated agains rabies following the report that five human cases of rabies have been confirmed in South Africa since December 2017. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said Wednesday the cases were recorded in patients from Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Eastern Cape and two patients in KwaZulu-Natal.

There was another possible case of rabies in the Free State, however, laboratory confirmation was not possible.

The six suspected cases involved exposures to rabid domestic dogs in three of the cases and domestic cats in three of the cases.

“Another probable case of rabies was reported from the Free State in December 2017, involving a patient that presented and died with the clinical diagnosis of rabies and suffered an exposure to a domestic cat before falling ill.

“In this case, laboratory confirmation was not possible due to the lack of appropriate specimens to do so,” said the NICD.

While the six cases involved rabid cats and dogs, other animals may also become infected with the rabies virus and transmit the virus to humans. The NICD said such reports are less common.

The rabies virus is present in the saliva of the affected animal and may be transmitted to humans through bites, scratches or other wounds that break the skin and allow the infected saliva to enter the body.

Rabies can be controlled in animals through the rabies vaccination.

“Rabies vaccination of domestic dogs and cats are mandatory by law in South Africa and the onus is on pet owners to ensure that their pets are vaccinated on schedule. Vaccinate your pets today,” the NICD urged. – SAnews.gov.za