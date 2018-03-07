Lighter side of science

Scifest 2018 opened yesterday in a blaze of lights – lasers to be precise! Grahamstown hosts the 22nd edition of the annual event through 13 March, with activity centred around the Monument and the Albany Science Museum.

The LaserX laser shows daily in the Guy Butler Theatre are a dramatic combination of lasers, ice fog and live performers. The theme for Scifest 2018 is ‘Innovation 4.0’, referring to the Fourth Industrial Revolution, which the World Economic Forum describes as a fusion of technologies that is blurring the lines between the physical, digital, and biological spheres.”

Find the full Scifest programme of lectures, workshops, exhibitions and more here:

http://www.scifest.org.za/uploads/files/scifest_africa_2018_full_programme.pdf