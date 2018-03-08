Journey to the future

Excited Grade 6 learners from Davidson Primary in Alice before starting their ‘Journey to Space’ in the Thomas Pringle Hall at Scifest Africa 2018. Their Science and Technology teacher, Chris Kagoro (back left), said that he has been bringing his learners to Scifest Africa for more than two decades and has produced a few scientists as a result. This year’s learners were eager to learn and when asked about what they hope to become in the future, there were various responses: Pilot! Doctor! Scientist! But one thing they all agreed on is that they love science. Photo: Meagan du Plooy