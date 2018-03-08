Know-Your-Status pupil wins bicycle

The Raphael Centre hosted an exciting ‘prize giving’ gig at Khutliso Daniels Secondary School on 20 February. Different from a school’s typical awards days which honour academic achievements, the Raphael event encouraged pupils to know their status and get tested for HIV with those who were tested entering a raffle with a chance to win a bicycle.

The initiative is part of Khanya- Be SMART, the Raphael Centre’s campaign for better living.

“Our aim for 2018 has been to test 1,150 youth and adolescents for HIV,” according to a press statement from Centre. “Among them will be pupils from Mary Waters High School, Nyaluza High School, Archie Mbolekwa, Daniel Kutliso High School, Ntsika High school and C.M. Vellem P. School.”

Khanya (which is gender-neutral) translates as “to reach out to more learners”. “SMART stands for: Shine – Mind – Act – Raffle – Test. It closely refers to the procedure of this project where youth are motivated to take responsibility for their health and to test for HIV. Finally – as a bonus – every youth who tested for HIV can enter our bicycle raffle which takes place with each high school with who we have collaborated.”

Before being tested, pupils under 16 were given a consent that a family member had to sign.

Nosiviwe Twani won the bicycle and was excited to do so. “I am very happy,” she said.

Campaigns like Khanya- Be SMART! are crucial in South Africa because the youth and young adults between 15 and 24 have the highest and fastest rate of growth in HIV infection.

For more information please contact the Raphael Centre, info@raphaelcentre.co.za