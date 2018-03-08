Weather | About | Advertise | Subscribe | Contact | Support Grocott's Mail
Raphael Centre Community Wellness Officers Zodwa Goje (left) and Nomfundo Thobi congratulate Khutliso Daniels Secondary Grade 9 pupil Nosiviwe Twani on her prize of a bicycle in a draw she and 23 other pupils entered at the school. They qualified for the draw by opting to be tested for HIV so they could know their status. With them at a special presentation ceremony at the school’s assembly on Tuesday 21 February is Life Orientation teacher at the school Lungelwa Mayalo. Photo: Sue Maclennan

Know-Your-Status pupil wins bicycle

The Raphael Centre hosted an exciting ‘prize giving’ gig at Khutliso Daniels Secondary School on 20 February. Different from a school’s typical awards days which honour academic achievements, the Raphael event encouraged pupils to know their status and get tested for HIV with those who were tested entering a raffle with a chance to win a bicycle.

The initiative is part of Khanya- Be SMART, the Raphael Centre’s campaign for better living.

Our aim for 2018 has been to test 1,150 youth and adolescents for HIV,” according to a press statement from Centre. “Among them will be pupils from Mary Waters High School, Nyaluza High School, Archie Mbolekwa, Daniel Kutliso High School, Ntsika High school and C.M. Vellem P. School.” 

Khanya (which is gender-neutral) translates as “to reach out to more learners”. “SMART stands for: Shine – Mind – Act – Raffle – Test. It closely refers to the procedure of this project where youth are motivated to take responsibility for their health and to test for HIV. Finally – as a bonus – every youth who tested for HIV can enter our bicycle raffle which takes place with each high school with who we have collaborated.”

Before being tested, pupils under 16 were given a consent that a family member had to sign.

Nosiviwe Twani won the bicycle and was excited to do so. “I am very happy,” she said.

Campaigns like Khanya- Be SMART! are crucial in South Africa because  the youth and young adults between 15 and 24 have the highest and fastest rate of growth in HIV infection.

For more information please contact the Raphael Centre, info@raphaelcentre.co.za

Raphael Centre staff Sanelisa Ntwalo, Nomfundo Thobi, Ntomjbizodwa Goje, Nomaxabiso Fani and Nolukholo Ngqavu hold up the bicycle that is first prize in a draw 24 pupils at the Khutliso Daniels Secondary School were entered in. They qualified for the draw by opting to be tested for HIV so they could know their status. Three pupils received their prizes at a special presentation ceremony at the school’s assembly on Tuesday 21 February. Photo: Sue Maclennan

 

