Sparks fly at Scifest

Graeme College Grade 11 pupils Tristan Banfield (lef), Mihlali Lutya, Matthew Jacobs and Jordan Wolhuter, watch a demonstration of the Van der Graaff Generator. The electrostatic generator uses a moving belt to accumulate electric charge on a hollow metal globe on the top of an insulated column, creating high electric potentials. It produces high voltage direct current (DC) electricity at low current levels. The demonstration early on Scifest opening day, Wednesday 7 March, was at the University of Fort Hare Discovery Centre stand. Photo: Michael Salzwedel