Grocott's Mail
Graeme College Grade 11s (from left) Tristan Banfield, Mihlali Lutya, Matthew Jacobs and Jordan Wolhuter watch a demonstration of the Van der Graaff Generator. The electrostatic generator uses a moving belt to accumulate electric charge on a hollow metal globe on the top of an insulated column, creating very high electric potentials. It produces very high voltage direct current (DC) electricity at low current levels. The demonstration early on Scifest opening day, Wednesday 7 March, was at the University of Fort Hare Discovery Centre stand. Photo: Michael Salzwedel

Sparks fly at Scifest

