Your free Grocott’s Mail…for sure!

We’ve been getting to new parts of town and at 5000 copies (which translates to a minimum of 12 500 readers), Grocott’s Mail’s is reaching more people across Grahamstown and in nearby areas than it has for years.

New readers are thrilled to be getting their own copy of their favourite newspaper free.

But some of our long-time readers are not so thrilled to be missing out on the copy they looked forward to buying from the shop once a week. That’s because copies of the free Grocott’s are flying off the shelves so quickly by the end of the bread-and-milk run at the end of a Friday, .

In our efforts to refine our distribution network, we’ve approached certain businesses and institutions to serve as collection points for their regular customers who are Grocott’s Mail readers. These outlets have agreed to keep lists of walk-in “subscribers” who are also their clients, and who have opted to collect their copies there.

The good news for readers who used to buy their copy on the way to work or on the school run, is that our street sellers will be back at their old spots handing out copies – for free of course. So you don’t need to scramble for change! Look out for them early on Fridays at the taxi rank, Kingswood Bridge, Somerset Street and the Cathedral traffic lights.

We’re also providing copies to restaurants and coffee shops in the CBD, so they can keep them for their customers to read while they relax over a cup of coffee or a meal.

Our existing distribution network to homes and other businesses will continue. Below are our Walk-in Subscriber collection points. Ask the owner or manager of your favourite store to take down your name.

Walk-in Subscriber Collection points

Most of these outlets will put your name on their walk-in subscriber list and keep you a copy of Grocott’s Mail for you to collect from them at your convenience:

Pick n Pay (speak to Werner or Nico to put your name on their walk-in subscriber list)

Lungi & Ingram at Pepper Grove; Grahamstown Home Industries; Fusion

Oak Cottage Spar

Checkers (speak to Sonia Nel or Martin van der Walt to put your name on their walk-in subscriber list)

Juice Bar; Country Fresh

Grahamstown Pharmacy; Graham Bottle Store; Van Schaik; Provost Café; Red Cafe

Tip Top Butchery; Curry Den; Dan’s Supermarket

Hi-Q Lens Auto; Hyundai; PG Glass; Buco; Patel

Grahamstown Motors; Settler City Garage

Shoprite (speak to Dolly Kalaka to put your name on their walk-in subscriber list)

Nyama Rama; Total Garage; Get Lucky; Engen Garage

Fingo Library; Duna Library; Joza Youth Hub

Extension 7 Clinic; Assumption Development Centre; Ngcelwane store; Ray’s Butchery

Ubunye Bethu Day Care Centre (Vukani Location)

For any queries about how and where you receive your copy of Grocott’s Mail, please call Andiswa at 046 603 7111 or email her at Andiswa.Mata@admin.grocotts.co.za