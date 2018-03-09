Maru beat 10-man Sakhulutsha

By CHRIS TOTOBELA

The XI Attackers hosted Golden brothers from Alexandria in a tight SAB regional league clash that ended in a goalless draw on Saturday 3 March In the main game of the day Maru beat Sakhulutsha 3-2 in one of the local derbies.

Unusually Sakhulutsha started the game with only 10 players; and while both teams started well, the Maru forwards were often caught offside. Sakhulutsha tried to control the game and pressed even more and were rewarded when Bongani Hashe opened the scoring with a tap-in from a well-played cross from the right wing. Maru slowly fought their way back into the game and looked more dangerous but seemed to rush things in the final third. Maru did not take long to equalise via the boot of Awethu Nanto.

Ten-man Sakhulutsha again pushed forward in the second half, forcing errors in Maru’s defence, including a penalty which was dispatched by Lundi Xabanisa. Maru finally made the extra man count with Masixole Solomon scoring the equaliser for 2-2 and Vuyani Skeyi beating the offside trap and the advancing keeper for the winner.

Makana Pillars overcame Sophia Stars 2-1 in another exciting and close contest on Sunday, although the game was nearly spoilt by poor officiating, while log leaders City Pirates easily beat Grahamstown United 7-3.