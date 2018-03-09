Oral history aims to heal

On Friday 23 February, the day of the opening of the Eastern Cape Legislature in Bisho, representatives from the Department of Arts and Culture and archivists from Port Elizabeth, King William’s Town, and the Sarah Baartman District gathered at 56 “B” Street in Grahamstown.

The gathering was about to rewrite the history of what happened in KwaNdacama and question why the place has a name that means “I have given up”. It was a fact-finding mission into this history.

There were about 30 people, most of whom were invited by community activist Sizwe Mda and Nomso Mda.The gathering was chaired by Manager of Cultural Affairs at the Department of SPort, Recreation Arts and Culture, Hastings Mqhayi, who told the gathering that Black History has gaps that need to be closed.

The aim is to get the original community who know the history of KwaNdacama to talk about it, not to rely on a history largely written by white people, said Provincial Archivist, Lungiswa Mtiki. Mtiki said oral history can thus function as a healing.

The Department believes it is not the first time that such a documentation of oral history has been done, but what was done was lost. Community members put forward the names of people who are able to tell this history.

The venue is Andrew Moyakhe Higher Primary School in “A” Street on Tuesday 6 March 2018 at 3pm. Everyone is welcome to attend.