Boarding school rules for pets

Further to last week’s tip of the week, regarding vaccinations, it is important to note that animals cannot be boarded at any facility without a history of their vaccinations which need to be in date, nor can puppies attend training school without this. For more information or advice, please contact Grahamstown SPCA or any of the vets in town:

Grahamstown Veterinary Practice on Fitzroy Street, Tel: 046 622 6743

Ikhala Veterinary Practice on Strowan Road, Tel: 046 622 3261

The State Vet on George Street, Tel: 046 622 7112

Keep in touch with all the improvements and updates on your SPCA and our work in the community by following us on Facebook.

For more information, advice or guidance, to report cruelty and or details on how you can donate to help us with the work we are doing in your community, please contact the Grahamstown SPCA on 046 622 3233 or e-mail us at spcaght@gmail.com.