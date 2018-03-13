Rhodes hosts high-level Budget debate

Rhodes University will next Friday host a high-level delegation from the Department of Treasury to facilitate an in-depth discussion of the 2018/19 budget delivered last month by former Finance Minister, Malusi Gigaba.

The event, the first of its kind to be hosted by the University, will be open to the University community as well as members of the public and civil society organisations in Makana Municipality on a first come first served basis.

The Budget speech made good on the commitment towards fee-free education by proposing an implementation plan that will guarantee access to higher education and training for all South Africans who qualify, based on merit rather than class position. Government is committed to spending over R1trn on education in the next three years.

Post school education and training will be the fastest-growing spending category in the 2018 budget, with an anticipated annual average growth rate of 13.7%.

A budget allocation of R57bn in the medium term for fee-free higher education and training will be dispersed as R12.4bn in 2018/19, R20.3bn in 2019/20 and R24.3bn in 2020/21. There is also the inclusion of a R10bn provisional allocation made in Budget 2017.

On the other hand, an announcement on the increase in Value Added Tax from 14% to 15 percent was made – a first in the democratic dispensation.

What are the implications of these measures and many others for the taxpayer and citizens and for reducing inequality and poverty? Be there and be the judge.

The event will take place at the Barratt Lecture Theatre 2 and entrance is on a first come first served basis due to limited space available.