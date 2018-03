Moshiwe Mafongosi (left) and Mavis Kondile have been selling their bead wear at Scifest Africa for more than ten years. They make bead wear a month before Scifest commences to ensure that they have enough stock to make a profit. Most of their support at Scifest Africa 2018 came from high school learners although they mentioned that business was slow this year. Outside of Scifest, the pair can be found at Church Square. Photo: Meagan du Plooy