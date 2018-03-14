Rhodes University Archery Club takes 5 medals at the Eastern Cape Provincial Championships

Rhodes University Archery Club hosted the Eastern Cape Target Championships on Sunday 11 March 2018. This is an important tournament ahead of the SA National Championships that will be held at Marks Park in Johannesburg at the end of March.

Rhodes University Club archers James McAlpine and Yashin Naidoo were awarded their Eastern Cape Outdoor Provincial Colours for Archery.

The Rhodes Archery Team did exceptionally well, with James McAlpine, Derryn Nel, and Yashin Naidoo winning gold in their respective divisions, while Matthew Barwick and Trevor Rochat won Silver. The team has worked hard to achieve these good results and feel confident ahead of SA National Championships.

The team who will represent Rhodes Archery Club at Nationals includes James McAlpine, Lance Ho, Matthew Barwick competing in the Compound Men division, Derryn Nel and Ettione Ferreira in Compound Women, Yashin Naidoo in Recurve Junior Men, Gareth Ross in Compound Junior Men and Trevor Rochat in Recurve Limited.