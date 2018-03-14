Voting is Now Open for the Fourth Annual Sanlam Top Destination Awards

With so many fun things to do and see in and around Grahamstown, and so many great accommodation and hospitality businesses around town, now should be the time to showcase these businesses and vote for your Top Destination:

The Sanlam Top Destination Awards is an annual hospitality awards program culminating in a grand gala evening, celebrating the finest establishments throughout South Africa. Founded by Granadilla Media, Creators of Discount Traveler South Africa and The Traveler Mag SA, the esteemed ceremony enters its fourth year, continuing to promote in- and out-bound tourism in South Africa.

Entries for establishments are free with automatic nomination upon listing on Discount Traveler South Africa. There are ten categories in which establishments can compete to receive the title of Top Destination in their respective star gradings: Backpackers, Bed & Breakfast, Caravans and Camping, Country House, Game Lodge, Guest House, Hotel, Lodge, Self-Catering and Farm Accommodation.

“We are passionate about continually celebrating the efforts of the people behind the scenes, championing to make the tourism and hospitality industry as paramount as it is,” says Managing Director of Discount Traveler South Africa, Jonathan Pepler.

Last year, each finalist received a certificate as well as advertising in The Traveler Mag to the value of R 10 000. 35 auspicious establishments walked away with the title of Top Destination in their category and star grading. Winners each received an additional R25 000 in advertising and an Authentically African trophy hand-crafted by Rialheim ceramics. SABRE, leading provider for distribution, operations and marketing solutions to the hotel industry, awarded one lucky establishment with a trip to the Sabre Technology Exchange in Europe. Volkswagen Mosselbay gave away a VW Kombi for a year and David Green gave away four uniquely crafted time pieces. All attendees to the annual awards ceremony gala dinner received goodie bags brimming with gifts from Rialheim Ceramics, Romatex Hospitality Textiles, Inn-Addition Amenities, Spree.com and Amarula.

Public voting is now open for guests, patrons and supporters to cast their votes on both the Discount Traveler and Top Destination Awardswebsites. Voters can win incredible prizes, including one of four uniquely crafted David Green time pieces, valued at R 4 000. Voting closes on 1stof August 2018.