SAC fall to Grey in cricketing showdown

On Saturday 10 March, St Andrew’s College first XI took on Grey High School at their Lower Field in Grahamstown. St Andrew’s won the toss and were keen to use the moisture in the pitch asking Grey to bat first on Lower Field, which was in pristine condition.

Grey were in a solid position at morning tea on 80/1. SAC bounced back in the next session picking up 5 wickets and halted Grey’s progress to 162/6 in 54 overs at lunch. Tristan du Randt (45), Luke Beaufort (46) and Nicholas Fowler (40*) all looked solid at the crease for Grey. SAC did well to bowl Grey out for 201 in the 65 th over. Ryan Ford (3/28) and Mzolisi Dotwana (2/27) led the pace attack and Nic Frances bowled superb off-spin, taking 5 wickets for 76 runs in 23 overs.

SAC had to manage a tricky 40 minutes before tea in search of the challenging total on a pitch which

would give the Grey bowlers some assistance with the new ball. Grey’s left arm quick, Tiaan van Vuuren ripped into SAC’s top order before and after tea and SAC found themselves in trouble on 36/5. Despite Callum Francis looking threatening at the crease, he was bowled out for 41, and he ran out of support from the remainder of his teammates.

Grey never relinquished their stronghold on the innings and bowled SAC out for 103, for a well-deserved victory. Tiaan van Vuuren (3/7) and Eliah Thorne (3/9) were the top Grey bowlers.