Kings sign former Cheetahs’ scrum-half

There was exciting news for Southern Kings fans earlier today when the franchise announced the big-name signing of former Cheetahs and Waratahs scrumhalf Sarel Pretorius. The experienced Pretorius, who has also made three appearances for the Emerging Springboks, joins the Kings from GuinnessPro14 rivals, the Newport Gwent Dragons, on a two-year deal effective 1 July 2018.

“We are extremely pleased to have secured the services of a player of Sarel’s abilities and have no doubt he will prove to be a great success at the Kings. He is exactly the kind of player we need to add to our young squad. He is exciting and brings a wealth of experience with him,” said Chairman of the Southern Kings Board Andre Rademan.

Pretorius declared himself to be “extremely excited by the new challenge” and added that he was determined to help build the Kings into a “force to be reckoned with.” “The Eastern Cape has always produced great young rugby talent and I am looking forward to playing with them and, hopefully, to make a difference. I made my mind up when we were touring South Africa a few weeks ago. It’s a good time for my family and myself to go back home now.” he said.

Pressed on whether the Kings were likely to announce more new signings in the near future, Rademan declined to go into specifics but confirmed that the franchise was looking at strengthening “in a number of areas”.

Southern Kings Head Coach Deon Davids also welcomed the news of Pretorius’s signing. “Sarel’s record speaks for itself and I’m excited by the prospect of having him in our squad – not only because of his playing ability but also because of what our younger players will be able to learn from him,” he said.