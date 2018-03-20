Kingswood thump Muir in season opener

The Kingswood College 1st XV started the season on a high note this weekend with a good win over Muir College in very difficult conditions. The Kingswood College side travelled to Muir on Saturday 17 March to face the challenge of strong winds and an away crowd.

Kingswood did very well to score 26 points playing into the very strong wind. The visitors ran out eventual winners by a massive 67-3 margin over the home side. The biggest positives from the game, according to the Kingswood coach, was the introduction of new players to the team who wore the 1st XV jersey for the first time.

Kingswood are expecting a much tougher challenge against the highly rated Framesby team at the Graeme Rugby Day this weekend.

The full results for the weekend are as follows:

Kingswood 1sts 67 -3 Muir

Kingswood 2nds 34 – 0 Muir

Kingswood 3rds 55 – 0 Muir

Kingswood 4ths 60 – 5 Muir

Kingswood U16A 53 -10 Muir

Kingswood U15B 10 – 15 Muir

Kingswood U15A 31 – 7 Muir

Kingswood U14B 12 – 35 Muir

Kingswood U14A 10 – 22 Muir