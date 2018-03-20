UWC break Rhodes Stallions 58-15

By: CHANEEZ SIAS

The Rhodes Stallions welcomed the University of Western Cape on Monday 19 March, in their last match of the 2018 Varsity Shield competition. The Stallions had not been in good shape, having lost every game they had played in the Varsity Shield this year. To make matters more difficult, the current Varsity Shield champions, UWC looked to finish the season on a high.

With the memories of last season’s 88-8 embarrassment still fresh in the mind of most Rhodents, the Stallions certainly had a point to prove. UWC made their first try look like child’s play when Sthaba Mqhafu dove onto a slight grubber from his team mate. UWC extended their early 0-8 lead after Keagan Fortune secured the points for the conversion.

It seemed like the score sparked the Rhodes Stallions as Petu Ntutu closed the gap with his first unconverted try for Rhodes. Soon after this, the home side were within touching distance of the visitors, with a score of 10-13, after both teams managed to score unconverted tries.

However, this was when UWC kicked into second gear and showed once again, why they are the new champions by scoring 37 unanswered points. UWC scored through AB Carstens, MS Bright (x2), CJ John and TT Herecke, which took the score up to 50-10. The stallions still managed to squeeze one last unconverted try onto the scoreboard but it was too little too late for the home side. The visitors had the final say after the final hooter when UWC widened the gap even further, taking the score up to a whopping 58-15.

With their latest result Rhodes Stallions have ended a disappointing season, with no wins and now face an uphill battle to possibly reclaim their place in The Varsity Shield competition. Coach Carlos leaves the Varsity Shield season on a positive note despite his team’s heartbreaking losses. “From where we were when we started, there’s a vast improvement and it’s a pity that the scoreboard does not reflect on the entire game. As a coach I am very proud of the guys”.