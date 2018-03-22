GRA public meeting at Noluthando Hall

5.30pm on Tuesday, 27 March 2018 at You are very welcome to attend a GRA Public Meeting @onat Noluthando Hall, Joza

Acting Municipal Manager, Mr Ted Pillay, will be presenting information about the situation at Makana.

The local Ward 2 Councillor, Mr Mphumzi ‘Ramie’ Xonxa will also be attending to assist with answers to questions. The meeting will be introduced by GRA committee member Xolani Simakuhle.

This is expected to be a well-attended meeting, and a good chance to ask and hear answers to questions.

Doors open at 5pm so that the meeting can start on time.

[For people driving from central Grahamstown – travel up Jacob Zuma Drive until it levels out, take first left turn, go straight across first 4-way stop, as road bends to the right you’ll find Nolunthando Hall on the right]. 8.30am to 12.30pm Monday to Friday .

Telephone, sms or Whatsapp the office at 078 922 5760 or Enquiries – call Ntuthu during office hours:toTelephone, sms or Whatsapp the office at 078 922 5760 or info@grahamstownresidentsassociation.co.za

Grahamstown Residents Association