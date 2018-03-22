Reading for the Tortoise: The Mandela Bay Book Fair

“Reading for the Tortoise” is the ear-catching theme of the sixth annual

Mandela Bay Book Fair (MBFF). Billed as a “writers’ and public book and

exhibition event”, the MBFF gathers together a diverse line-up of award-

winning authors, poets, academics and school teachers alongside university

students, scholars, speakers, librarians, book publishers at the Port Elizabeth

Opera House on Friday March 23 and Saturday March 24.

New Brighton-based poet and lecturer in the MA Creative Writing department

at Rhodes University, Mxolisi Nyezwa is the co-curator of the book fair. In an

interview with The Herald earlier this week he explained that the aim of the

MBBF this year is “to create the necessary infrastructure to support young

South African writers practising in local languages, especially isiXhosa in the

Eastern Cape”.

Friday kicks off with Dr Zoliswa Matshoba (Nelson Mandela University),

Zongezile Matshoba (the National English Literary Museum) and Dr Hleze

Kunju (Rhodes Creative Writing department) tackling the topic of “Creative

Writing as an Industry”. Thereafter the main focus is on a children’s programme

of storytelling, performances, games and popular fairytales and African

iintsomis (folktales). These sessions will be supplemented by roundtable

discussions, writing workshops hosted by the likes of poet Vincent Oliphant, a

book launch by Mother City filmmaker, photographer, writer and comic

producer Ziyaad Rahman, and an open mic session.

Saturday’s line-up extends the festival’s infrastructural focus with workshops on

creative writing and independent publishing by Deep South veteran Robert

Berold, and scriptwriting and radio drama by Monde Ngonyama and Toffe

Zitshu. Additional highlights promise to be legendary poet Lesego

Rampolokeng’s session on the legacy of Drum Generation scribes such as Nat

Nakasa in relation to today’s poets and MCs, as well as the launch of outspoken

young Khayamnandi-based ‘literary thug’, Unathi Slasha’s debut novella, Jah

Hills.

9am to 6pm. Admission is free. For full programme information visit the

Port Elizabeth Opera House Facebook page, or contact 041 585 1300.