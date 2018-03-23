Frisbee tourney coming to town

The Rhodes University Ultimate Frisbee society will play host to this year’s South African Flying Disc Association (SAFDA) Mixed Nationals tournament in late April. This will be the first time that Grahamstown has hosted such an event.

The Ultimate Frisbee Mixed Nationals is a team event which contains a mixture of both men and women in each team. Teams from across the country, including several university teams, will converge on Grahamstown on April 27, to take part in the tournament. Rhodes Ultimate has opted to make use of Albany Sports grounds for the event, as the Rhodes sports fields are too scattered to host the number of matches required in quick succession.

Rhodes Ultimate chairperson, Eduard Andersen, is excited for Grahamstown to host their first mixed nationals event. “For the locals here, we want to have a bit more exposure. We want people to come, watch and have a good time. With the clubhouse there, and the market, it’s not only for Frisbee, so come and have a good day.”

Andersen added, “The teams in the Eastern Cape are usually developmental, but, especially for Rhodes, hosting this and participating in this tournament will be of great importance because the society is so young”.