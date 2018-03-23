Kingswood welcomes Bok legend

Kingswood College entertained Springbok legend John Smit on Friday afternoon, when the Test centurion arrived in Grahamstown to present the 2018 First XV players with their jerseys ahead of the new season.

The school’s First XV squad, who got the new season underway at Muir College on the weekend, were patently delighted to be in the presence of the 50th Springbok captain. The Wyvern pavilion at Kingswood College was the venue for the presentation, and the 39-year-old fielded questions from the pupils about his playing days, before handing over their jerseys for the rugby season ahead.

Friday marked the second Eastern Cape school visited by Smit this past week in his capacity as an ambassador for Xerox, following a trip to Grey High in Port Elizabeth a few days prior. Indeed, his involvement was met with great gratitude from both schools whose First Team players were thrilled at the prospect of interacting with the most capped Springbok captain of all-time.

“I’ve actually come for the weekend [to Grahamstown],” Smit quipped. “I’ve had a few visits to schools; started off at Grey and finished off here. I chatted to the boys at their assembly and it’s a great opportunity to be able to pass on some advice and information to the next generation.

“Xerox brought me and my boy here and we’ve had a day filled with talking to the schoolboys; we go back on Sunday. I’ve got the weekend with my son, he’s never been to the Eastern Cape so it’s a first for him.”

Smit played in 111-Test matches for South Africa, whom he led to two Tri Nations titles (2004 & 2009), a 2007 Rugby World Cup crown as well as a series win over the British & Irish Lions in 2009. The ex-Shark also played for Clermont Auvergne in France following his successful World Cup campaign, before calling time on his career in 2013 whilst plying his trade for Saracens in England.