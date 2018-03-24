LIVE: Pro14 Southern Kings vs Benetton

Final score 35-36, Benetton over Kings

Update #16

Kings’ Tango Balekile receives a yellow card for a high tackle; 35-36. Five minutes left in the match.

Update #15

Kings Berton Klaasen scores, Masixole Banda clears the kick; 35-36

Update #14

No change in score, 10 minutes left in the match

Update #13

Penalty for Benetton, as Marty Banks converts; 28-36

Update #12

Kings awarded penalty try after a number of penalties in the Benetton red zone, Benetton player Frederico Ruzza received a yellow card for collapsing the maul; 28-33

Update #11

Benetton’s Braam Steyn scores, Marty Banks clears the kick; 21-33.

Update #10

Kings 21 Benneton 26 at half time

Update #9

Kings, Ruaan Lerm scores; Masixole Banda clears kick; 21-26

Update #8

Kings player Kurt Coleman carried off field due to presumed leg injury, replaced by number 22 Martin Du Toit.

Update #7

Tommaso Iannone scores for Benetton; Marty Banks clears the kick; 14-26 with ten minutes left in the half.

Update #6

Marty Banks scores for Benetton; successfully converts his own try; 14-19

Update #5

Godlen Masimla scores for the Kings; Kurt Coleman clears kick; 14-12

Update #4

Grahamstown born, Luzuko Vulindlu scores for the Kings; Kurt Coleman clears kick; 7-12

Update #3

Benetton scores via Marco Lazzaroni, Marty Banks clears kick; 0-12

Update #2

Benetton scores via Thomas Baravalle, Marty Banks misses kick; 0-5

Update #1

Good afternoon and welcome to our coverage of the Pro14 encounter between the Southern Kings and Benetton, at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. The Southern Kings come into this match after winning their first ever Pro14 match two weeks ago against the Dragons.