The South Eastern District Sub Union (Sedru) held a successful Human Rights Day Rugby Day at the Oval last week Wednesday. The local clubs and schools in Grahamstown took part on a beautiful sunny day.

The event was well attended with an estimated crowd of 2000 celebrating National Human Rights Day and supporting their respective teams. Mary Waters U15 trashed Nyaluza 35-0 in the opening fixture of the day. That game was followed by the U16s between the same two sides, which Mawas dominated from the outset. Mawas hammered Nyaluza 59-5, with talented speedster and EP U15 winger Blaine Jeggels scoring four tries and was voted Man of the Match.

The senior programme started around noon with the derby of the day between Easterns and Winter Rose. Easterns 1sts beat Winter Rose by 22-17 in a tight and evenly contested affair. The scores were 5-5 at halftime. Both teams produced some exciting running rugby and some excellent forwards play. Swallows didn’t pitch up for their clash against Lily White and forfeited maximum points.

The main game of the day saw Old Collegians beat Wanderers 25-12. OC took their chances on the numerous mistakes by Wanderers. OC played with their speedy backs and some running rugby from their own 22m area.

The Sedru Referees Association also decided to officiate for free also in commemoration of the day.