No stop-and-go sections on R72

The South African National Roads Agency SOC Ltd (SANRAL) would like to advise motorists that there will be no stop-and-go sections on the R72 – Port Alfred and Great Fish River during the Easter weekend.

Work on the rural section is in progress with the completion of new storm water culverts and the construction of the seaward side of the R72 from Port Alfred to the Fish River the most prominent. Ancillary work like the concrete side drains and other minor storm water structures has started.

“This upgrade includes the construction of two 3.7m driving lanes, with auxiliary (climbing) lanes, and a surfaced shoulder on both sides of the new road. The new geometric design of the road has made the upgraded road safer for motorists” Mbulelo Peterson, SANRAL Southern Region Manager said.

Current roadworks in Port Alfred’s urban area include widening climbing lanes, constructing new kerbs and walkways. The construction of intersections is also currently underway and only two intersections will be constructed at any time, weather permitting. The intersections will be closed to traffic for the duration of the construction. The completed works will include climbing lanes to ease slow moving traffic, an underground storm water system, sidewalks, kerbing, traffic lights and street lights.

“Activities in the urban area of Port Alfred will start to increase. The contractor is planning to start with a 24-hour stop and go asphalting of sections in the period after the Easter weekend. The old surface will be removed and replaced with a new bitumen treated base layer, followed with an asphalt layer,” Mbulelo Peterson, SANRAL Southern Region Manager said.

“Residents of Port Alfred and motorists are requested to be patient and obey road signs, observe speed restrictions and other safety measures while construction takes place in town,” Peterson concluded.