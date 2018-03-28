PSAM calls for continued protection of Tower whistleblower

Public Service Accountability Monitor (PSAM) continues to call for the protection of the Tower Hospital whistleblower.

Last week, Grocott’s Mail reported that according to the Protected Disclosures Act, or ‘Whistleblower Act’, former Tower psychiatrist is protected against victimisation or unfair consequence.

PSAM Director Jay Kruuse emphasised that the Department of Health must uphold the rights outlined in the Act.

18 March, the Sunday Times reported that Life Esidimeni whistleblower, Nomawethu Kunene, had been missing for 20 days. Kunene’s disappearance follows her confusing arrest in December of 2017, as well as an unexplained R10 million that was deposited into her NGO’s bank account.

The article stated, “neighbours said that on the night of Kunene’s disappearance, they heard a loud bang coming from her house. It was later followed by the sound of a moving car”.

News of Kunene’s disappearance is unsettling, particularly in regards to the rights outlined in the Protected Disclosures Act.

Since Rapport’s publication of the Tower whistleblower’s claims, both the Department of Health as well as the South African Human Rights Commission have begun investigations.

Kruuse stated; “While it’s encouraging in some respect to have the Human Rights Commission investigating the affairs at the hospital, the [Protected] Disclosures Act envisages that a whistleblower can also make their disclosure to the Auditor General and the Public Protector.”

“Not only should this case be taken up and looked at by the Human Rights Commission, but strictly speaking the law requires the Public Protector to act on protected disclosures when they are made to that office.”

Grocott’s Mail will continue to investigate Tower Psychiatric Hospital in conjunction with PSAM.