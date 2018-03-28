Tower hospital CEO speaks against allegations

Following recent claims about Tower Psychiatric Hospital in Fort Beaufort, Grocott’s Mail approached the Eastern Cape Department of Health to request permission to visit the facility. Spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo arranged permission for Grocott’s Mail to visit the facility, encouraging our journalists to “see everything”. This followed claims of a clean-up and cover-up ahead of Health MEC Phumza Dyantyi’s inspection of the facility on 5 March. Two journalists visited the premises on Friday, 16 March.

Upon arriving at Tower, Grocott’s Mail was escorted through the gate to the main administration building. An interview was conducted with hospital CEO, Ntombizandile Ngcume followed by a tour of the hospital. Deputy Nursing Manager, Lawrence Baart, accompanied Ngcume on the tour. The tour included the laundry and kitchen facilities, as well as admission ward 6B and long-term ward E (LTE). Ngcume expressed that touring all 14 wards would take “all day”, hence the journalists were only taken to two.

The CEO rubbished claims by the National Health and allied Workers Union (Nehawu) that the hospital had been specially cleaned up the night before the MEC’s visit and the tour of sections of the hospital premises, and interview with the CEO, seemed to support Dyantyi’s insistence that nothing was amiss; however, Grocott’s Mail found contradictory information about the use of the single rooms – one of which was depicted in a filthy state in the original Rapport article.

Grocott’s Mail confidentially spoke to several staff members after the visit who remain adamant that a clean-up ‘cover-up’ did occur the night before the MEC’s visit. A former hospital board member stated that they “saw them cleaning until midnight”. Two community members emphasised that “when Bhisho comes [to Tower]everyone knows”. Another stated this was due to lights being on at the facility the night before because staff and management were cleaning and fixing.

Nehawu branch chairperson Lawrence Mtsila confirmed this week to Grocott’s Mail, “Lights were really on, seen by me. Doing what is called preparation or cleaning up dirty things. They did that until midnight, even seen by night staff. Some staff members were supposed to go [home]as early as 6pm but due to this cleaning went home at 9pm.”

Grocott’s Mail’s visit to Tower was four hours in total.

The whistleblower

In response to the claims made by former Tower psychiatrist, Dr Kiran Sukeri, Ngcume said, “It has been very hard for all of us, because the things that are said are not true.” Sukeri’s allegations against Tower include the ill-treatment of patients, forged death registers and unsatisfactory food, as well as the taxation of patients’ money.

Ngcume said Sukeri had not informed her of his grievances before the publication of the Rapport article on 4 March.

Concerning Sukeri’s resignation, Ngcume said she believed he was angry in light of plans to open a 60-bed acute unit at the hospital. Tower is currently a referral hospital, meaning patients are sent there from other institutions – mostly with long-term chronic conditions. An acute unit would mean patients could be admitted there directly. “I think [it]was this problem, we were going to open an acute unit,” said Ngcume, who asserted that Sukeri did not want to work in such a unit. She later added that he had resigned to pursue his private practice, and claimed he had been a part-time psychiatrist at the hospital.

Ngcume said they had advertised a position for a full-time psychiatrist the beginning of 2018 and found a candidate from Limpopo. Ngcume emphasised that there are “so few psychiatrists” in the Eastern Cape, so this was a challenge.

Ngcume claimed Sukeri was angry about this news. “I am still wondering why was he angry when we said we were getting a new psychiatrist, I really do not understand, but in any case he seemed to be angry,” she said.

The cover-up

Ngcume refuted claims of a ‘cover-up’ the evening prior to the MEC’s visit. “That story is totally untrue”, she emphasised. She also denied the claim that staff knew of the visit. “There was no way [we could have known]. It was a surprise, we didn’t even tell the day staff,” she said.

Mtsila told both Rapport and Grocott’s Mail that staff had worked alongside Ngcume until midnight, cleaning and fixing the night before the visit. “Who worked until midnight?” Ngcume said to Grocott’s Mail. “No such thing happened.”

“Maybe there are things that we do not know happening in the institution”, she said. “We did [ward]rounds.” She said the rounds had finished before seven that evening.

However, when Grocott’s Mail put this new version of events to Mtsila, he said, “Doing rounds is something totally different. As I said before, they worked up until midnight.”

Ngcume said the union members had fabricated the cover-up as a way to express their own grievances. “They wanted to make the story of Dr Sukeri strong. It’s because they’ve got their grievances – they see it as an opportunity,” Ngcume said.

Ngcume emphasised that there cannot be a management that allows each person to do what they want. “What is wrong is wrong, what is right is right, you cannot manage an institution that is ‘laissez-faire’,” she stated. “You have to make controls, you have to make stability in your institution.”

The single rooms

Last week, Grocott’s Mail reported that the single rooms (as depicted in Rapport) had been used up until the MEC’s visit. This was confirmed by Nehawu Chairperson, Mtsila.

A subsequent photo released by the DA showcased the same room as the Rapport photo but completely empty. A delegation from the DA had visited Tower on 12 March. The delegation was told by Ngcume that the rooms were not used because they failed to meet the required standards.

Grocott’s Mail journalists on Friday 16 March found the single room in the photo to be empty, but other single rooms had mattresses stored inside, while at least one other was complete with a made-up bed, with linen and a pillow. Ngcume earlier told Grocott’s Mail, “The patients that are there in the single rooms wanted to be there.

“Some patients are there voluntarily.” Patients could otherwise be placed in single rooms only on doctor’s orders, she said.

The kitchen and laundry

Mtsila told Grocott’s Mail last week that the night before the MEC’s visit, brand-new supplies were brought out. This included new patient uniforms, ward beds and fresh food. However, Ngcume said that it would not have been possible for the hospital to acquire new patient clothing or food stock before the MEC’s visit. She said food was ordered at the beginning of each month, and patient clothing was delivered from a manufacturer in KwaZulu-Natal.

Grocott’s Mail journalists were showed a linen store room filled with patient clothing and bedding, as well as various fridges and pantries in the kitchen fully stocked. Both premises were clean and organised.

Further investigations

Since the visit on 16 March, Grocott’s Mail spoke to Abongile Sipondo, Area Manager of the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC). Sipondo confirmed that the SAHRC was aware of the allegations against the hospital.

“The Monday after the City Press article (ie 5 March) we drafted an allegations letter and sent it to the MEC.”

“We gave them seven days to respond to the allegations. In addition, we decided to go and visit ourselves. We spoke to the CEO as well as two hospital senior managers – asked about the allegations. We did a tour – the wards, the laundry, the kitchen – all the places mentioned in the story.”

SAHRC received the MEC’s response within seven days, Sipondo said, and was told that she had not found anything suspicious during her visit. However, she decided to set up an investigative team.

Sipondo informed that the MEC’s task team was at the hospital for two weeks, 12 through 24 March.

“When the Department of Health has finished their investigation, we will do our report. It will be a compilation of what we saw, and what the Department reports.”

Sipondo said that during a visit to the hospital with two other staff members everything had seemed in order and hospital management had provided responses to each allegation made by Sukeri. SAHRC had also been told that only two out of the eight single rooms in ward 6B were not used. The others were used if a patient was restless, they had been told.

The final status of the SAHRC’s report will depend on the outcome of the MEC’s investigation. “Most reports published on our website – investigative reports – make a directive, i.e. the ‘respondent must do this and that’,” stated Sipondo.

Grocott’s Mail will continue to report on further developments of this story.

Additional reporting by Sue Maclennan