Man dies in Keiskamma Bridge crash

Peddie SAPS have opened a Culpable Homicide following an accident that took place in the early hours (01:40) of this morning Friday 2018-03-30, police spokesperson Captain Mali Govender reports.

“The vehicle, an Avanza, was travelling from Port Elizabeth to King William’s Town with eight passengers,” Govender said. “As the vehicle approached the Keiskamma bridge it overturned fatally wounding one passenger, a 33 year old male. The cause of the accident is not known and will form part of the investigation.”

The name of the deceased would be released once the next of kin has been informed.

“Motorists are urged to exercise caution and adhere to the speed limits, as there are sections of the N2 that are under construction and vehicular traffic,” Govender said.