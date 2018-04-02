Fun run launches Healthy Fridays campaign

Employees in the Department of Health’s Makana Subdistrict have vowed to continue the healthy example they set on a recent Friday with an out-and-back fun run/walk from their Beaufort Street offices to the Fairbairn (Emthonjeni) spring. On their return they tested each other for high blood pressure, HIV/Aids, TB, pap smears, body weight and body mass index (BMI) and diabetes and Sister Hewana Nontozintle spoke about the importance of exercise. At lunchtime, instead of heading across the road to buy takeaways, they brought their own healthy packed lunches. Zintle Phekani, from Settlers Hospital, spoke about healthy eating.