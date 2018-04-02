Public service watchdog calls for whistleblower protection

The Public Service Accountability Monitor (PSAM) has called on the Eastern Cape Department of health to support whistleblowing.

Commenting on the recent report by Rapport on alleged inhumane conditions at Tower Psychiatric Hospital in Fort Beaufort and the subsequent resignation of psychiatrist Kiran Sukeri, Public Service Accountability Monitor Director Jay Kruuse said that too often public servants face unfair consequences as a result of speaking out. “The position of PSAM when it comes to whistleblowers is [that]we need the Department of Health to uphold the Protected Disclosures Act.

Former Tower psychiatrist, Sukeri, told Rapport that patients were being treated in horrific ways. He claimed that patients’ living conditions were inhumane, and that the institution’s death registers had been forged.

Sukeri’s claims have since been refuted by EC Health Department Spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo. Kupelo, along with MEC Pumza Patricia Dyantyi took a ‘surprise’ visit to Tower after the publication of the Rapport article. Kupelo later stated that everything was fine at Tower and could not confirm Sukeri’s claims.

Following the visit Kupelo announced that an independent team had been dispatched to investigate the conditions at the hospital more closely.

11 March Rapport published a follow-up article quoting NEHAWU chairperson, Lawrence Mtsila, stating that staff had been made to clean the premises the night before the MEC’s visit.

14 March, a statement issued by DA Spokesperson for Health Celeste Barker stated that “deception at Tower Hospital must be investigated”.

“The DA is deeply disturbed and concerned about the well-choreographed show that was presented to a DA delegation that visited the Tower Psychiatric Hospital in Fort Beaufort on Monday 12 March 2018. It became clear to us that the hospital was cleaned up and prepared for the visit.”

Barker along with Shadow Health Minister Patricia Kopane, toured the institution with its upper management.

“We were escorted to a ward filled with state of the art new beds… a linen room filled with new looking garments.. and full fridges with separate storage for meat, milk, fresh produce, eggs and shelves packed with loaves of bread.”

The DA delegation found the single rooms empty, and were told by CEO Ntombizandile Ngcume that the rooms were not used by patients as “they do not meet Mental Health Care standards or the standards of SASOP and the locks are broken”.

Kupelo has been approached for comment regarding the DA’s findings and alleged ‘cover-up’ but has not yet provided a response.

Grocott’s Mail spoke to Mtsila after the DA’s visit; who confirmed NEHAWU’s statement of a ‘cover-up’ in preparation for the MEC.

Mtsila described how staff had been instructed to work alongside the CEO scrubbing from top to toe the parts of the hospital that would be visited. This included bringing beds into a disused ward and removing patients in the single cells and transferring them to that ward. He also confirmed “long-term” use of the dilapidated single rooms for overflow patients.

Mtsila said the union was concerned at the exit of professional staff from the hospital. Adding that there was no doctor on duty during the weekends, and confirmed that following Sukeri’s resignation, Tower had no psychiatrist.

Mtsila emphasised that the union was wary of the institution’s intolerance for whistleblowers.

“When you speak up about something that is wrong, the management takes you as someone who is trying to have them blacklisted.”

“They will chase you – but at the end of the day, I’m speaking about what we’ve been hiding at Tower.”

Investigations are currently under way by the Department of Health and the South African Human Rights Commission.

Whistleblower Act

In 2000, the South African government introduced the Protected Disclosures Act, otherwise known as the Whistleblower’s Act.

The act serves; “To make provision for procedures in terms of which employees in both the private and the public sector may disclose information regarding unlawful or irregular conduct by their employers or other employees in the employ of their employers; to provide for the protection of employees who make a disclosure which is protected in terms of this Act; and to provide for matters connected therewith.”

“When a nurse, or a doctor, or any person providing medical care makes a disclosure, they should not be subject to occupational detriment for making that disclosure,” Kruuse said. “It’s high time the Department shows it can actually protect those who have the interests of patients at heart – those ensuring health care is provided to them in a way that is adequate and responsive to their needs.”

“If you speak out as a health provider and say that a standard of care is endangering the well-being of that patient, that’s a protected disclosure,” Kruuse said.

“The National Health Act is quite clear about what kind of care should be provided to patients. If you’re failing to uphold the National Health Act and you have a member of staff who then exposes that, that’s a protected disclosure. The details of the disclosure should be investigated – not the person who made the disclosure.”

“Too often we see public servants facing sanction for speaking out. In many cases the public servants have raised their concerns with their seniors, and there has not been adequate action taken to address those concerns.”

Grocott’s Mail will continue to report on further developments of this story.

