Six die in N2 crash outside Grahamstown

Cluster Commander Brigadier David Kanuka says the police will provide whatever support is needed to the families of six people who died in an accident outside Grahamstown this morning.

Police spokesperson Captain Mali Govender said a case of culpable homicide was being investigated following the accident on the N2 outside Grahamstown this morning. The vehicle, a silver Opel Zafira* with a trailer, appeared to have lost control on a sharp turn as it travelled in the direction of Port Elizabeth, Govender said.

“There were eight occupants in the vehicle. Six people were fatally wounded (three children and three adult males),” Govender said.

Two female passengers were receiving medical treatment in hospital. One is in a critical condition, Govender said.

“The cause of the accident is not known and will form part of the investigation.”

Specialists experts and senior officer were still at the disaster scene later this morning.

Grahamstown SAPS Cluster Commander Brigadier David Kanuka extended his deepest condolences to the bereaved family. We will provide whatever support that is needed to the family following this horrific incident.”

* Type of vehicle updated later by SAPS (was previously described in their report as sedan).