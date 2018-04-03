Belmont Valley murder case postponed

The murder case following the discovery of a man’s body in Belmont Valley last year has been postponed to next month.

Dirkie Fourie and Aphiwe Madinda were granted bail of R1000 each after their arrest on 2 February in connection with the alleged murder of Neil Gascott. Gascott’s body was found floating in the Matyana River in Belmont Valley on 23 October 2017. In a statement at the time, police spokesperson Captain Mali Govender confirmed police had received the report at 1.45pm that day.

“On their arrival at the scene, the members met four persons standing next to the road,” Govender said. “Among them were two men who told the police members that they were friends of the deceased.”

The police had retrieved the body, Govender said.

“Initially, the members opened an inquest docket for a suspected drowning,” Govender said. “However, after the doctor held the post-mortem he was of the opinion that the deceased had been murdered, as there were injuries on the body.”

The case in Regional Court A has been postponed to 14 April 2018.

While both suspects were granted bail, Madinda is in custody in connection with a different matter.