Remember your Road to health card!

By on NEWS

Holding the child is the teacher Nqiza Balatyisi. Photo: Lindani Donyeli

On Tuesday 6 March Health Department officials from the Raglan Road Clinic visited Esiyazama Day Care to help distribute de-worming pills and assess the children including giving Vitamin A catch-up to all children who were behind, according to their Road to Health booklet. De-worming improves appetite, said Yoliswa Manikivana, a Community Lainson Officer from Makana sub-District, who, working with the Raglan Road Clinic, supports all pre-schools and Day Care Centres in  Makana .

Manikivana said that one of the biggest challenges they face at the clinic involved parents who never bring the Road-to-Health card of the child when the take a child to a healthcare facility.

