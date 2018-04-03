Rights and responsibilities in public institutions

In Makana, many residents are often unsure of how to use public service delivery institutions. To be an active citizen, it is important to know your rights in court, with the local authorities and the municipality – but also your responsibilities. Grocott’s Mail has compiled this list of rights, rules and tips to help you engage better as as citizen with the courts, the police and local government.

The Courts

You have a constitutional right to visit the court and sit in the gallery during a hearing. The only restrictions of this are in cases involving minors (persons under the age of 18) or otherwise disclosed.

You may take written or recorded notes.

You may NOT take photos or videos without given prior permission by the Magistrate.

You must dress appropriately (business casual or conservatively) or you may be dismissed from the court gallery.

You may not publish the names of those involved in a case without permission.

Case details are published daily outside of each courtroom for the public’s use.

You must turn your cellphone off when inside a courtroom, as the signal interferes with the formal recording devices used in the hearing.