The 44th National Arts Festival set for 28 June-8 July 2018

The cultural pulse of the nation will come alive at the 44th annual National Arts Festival over 11 days in Grahamstown.

The Festival is a packed showcase of theatre, dance, visual and performance art, film, music and more. Catch the Standard Bank Young Artists as they unveil their new work.

Experience riveting performances by Featured Artist, Mamela Nyamza.

Reflect on the programme and expand your mind with the Festival of Film and Ideas and explore the exciting new Creativate Digital Arts Festival – where technology and creativity meet.

And of course, don’t miss the Standard Bank Jazz Festival; an extraordinary expression of jazz talent from our own continent and beyond.

The 2018 edition of the Festival takes place 28 June-8 July. Tickets will go live for booking on 2 May at www.nationalartsfestival.co.za which is also where you can see the programme.

Visit: www.nationalartsfestival

Facebook: www.facebook.com/nationalartsfestival

Twitter: @artsfestival

Instagram: @nationalartsfestival