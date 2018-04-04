Teachers Donovan Wynne (left) and Kerry Barrow with some of the Grade R pupils in their veggie gardenThe Grade R class at Victoria Primary School has a veggie garden, which they started with the help of Music teacher Donovan Wynne.

The children planted peas, basil, tomatoes, chilli, mealies, gooseberry bush, salad greens, and carrots. Grade R teacher Kerry Barrow said they planted the garden so that the pupils can “see growth from the garden to table, so they can see where food comes from.”

They should not see food only in the market, she added. Barrow said that the Grade teachers do help with watering because the children sometimes give too much; or too little water.