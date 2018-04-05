Baby found on city street

A case of Child Abandonment has been opened for investigation by the Grahamstown SAPS after a newborn baby was found on a city street this afternoon.

Police spokesperson Captain Mali Govender said a doctor from Settlers Hospital had been driving along Milner Street around 2pm today, Thursday 5 April, when he noticed a group of women with a small baby.

“He stopped and on enquiry he was informed that the mother of the baby is unknown and the infant was found along the street,” Govender said. “The boy child appears to be okay and is being cared for at Settlers Hospital.”

No arrests had been made, Govender said.