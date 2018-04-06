Decolonizing Graduation: Gowns &  Gaudeamus igitur

BY: Kelia Losa Reinoso

“Graduands must wear graduate gowns and carry the hood appropriate to the degree they are

to receive. They must not appear on the stage wearing hoods from other Universities or for

first Rhodes degrees.”

Taken directly from the Rhodes University site, stated, clearly that gowns have to be worn to

the prestigious event that is Graduation. A couple of grand later, graduates have the attire

ready to get knighted. I mean capped. But why do we wear these Harry Potter cloaks to

celebrate, for many people, the beginning of adulting?

The meaning of the ceremony itself can be seen as the journey belonging to the graduate. She

enters into that space as a separate part of society, having a path behind her and in front of

her. Physically, she sits separately from her parents and from the rest of the congregation.

She has her name called out and walks across the stage to get capped. It’s a symbol of

transformation. She feels wanted and admired. Finally, she returns as an integrated member

of society with a new status: A graduate.

The cap and gown itself actually date back a crazy long time. Academic regalia has existed

since universities began to form in the 12 th and 13 th centuries. Students and teacher wore

clerical clothing because the church was highly influential at the time; many of the professors

were priests, monks and clerks. Scholars wore long robes and hoods to keep warm in the

cold, stone buildings.

The significance of the hood dates back to Celtic groups and Druid priests who wore capes

with hoods that symbolized higher intelligence and superiority. While medieval universities

initially inspired the academic dress, the first recognized schools that officiated graduation

attire were Oxford and Cambridge. By 1321, it was required by everyone to wear long gowns

during ceremonies to create unity.

Seems like a pretty nice story, right? But with a massive movement towards transformation

and the call for decolonisation in South Africa, it seems strange that such an important part of

your university career, if not the most important, is still riddled with colonialism.

“Much of Africa’s story has been told by people who saw it through a Eurocentric lens and

thus it has been distorted to a large degree,” Dr George Sedupane, lecturer of Indigenous

Knowledge Systems (IKS)

Wandile Ngcaweni, UJ graduate, puts it beautifully:

“The whole year we fight for decolonising spaces but then I wear a tie to assimilate? I must

wear a suit and lace-up shoes – symbols of white assimilation (validation of my humanity

from white norms) and I must also wear that overpriced gown and hood? No, sorry, my

decolonial consciousness rejects!”

Ngcaweni graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Johannesburg.

His graduation invitation advised on a strict dress code for the occasion as follows: graduates

must wear “formal” or “smart traditional”. He spent a lot of time pondering whether he

would dress in “formal” or “smart traditional” attire. It became a tedious decision process.

The problem is that there is no real definition of “smart traditional”. I have no idea why

“traditional” has to be preceded by “smart”. He presented himself in the end, traditionally.

“I came to this decision when I deductively identified that the word “smart”, being written

before “traditional” and not “formal”, meant there are some traditions that are deemed

unsmart. I credit this as the opinion of colonialist settlers, thus it is a colonial sentiment to

assume that African traditional clothes could be unsmart”

Dress code is not the only problematic topic here. What about the formalities, or why the

Chamber Choir ‘traditionally’ sing a Latin song at an African graduation ceremony? Member

of the Rhodes choir, Allister de Blocq confirms that they will continue to sing in Latin to

keep traditionalists happy, but have added some spice because he believes the choir is really

about decolonising such spaces. Fine. But I still want to address the issue because even

though the ceremony will include aspects of the continent, it predominantly exists in a space

in relation to colonialism. Gaudeamus igitur, is the go-to grad march in many places in

Africa. This is a prime example of the African epistemicide (the war on African knowledge)

that the continent’s academics and intellectuals condemn. They are rightfully suspicious of a

tendency by universities to ignore African ways of knowing, learning and celebrating. In their

place one finds canonical rituals of the West. I don’t believe these thoughts go far enough to

implement ceremonial policies that reflect the continent.

“African university academics so intellectually incapacitated that they can’t shed practises

which exclude the continent’s own knowledge systems? Is it not time that African thinking,

and indeed African ways of knowing, should come to the fore is such spaces” Geoff Mapaya,

Associate Professor, Department of Music, University of Venda

Lastly, the students for whom the graduation ceremony is about, parents and guardians who

toiled to get them there do not relate to a song that morphed into the 1870s as a

German student song. It literally celebrates colonial conquest. Whenever it is sung, the

African is banished to some imaginary cave as the conqueror’s culture is celebrated.

“Gaudeamus igitur, like so many other foreign-originated rituals, must fall,” Mapaya ends.

Perhaps politically, the reason for this ceremonial rubbish might be ‘tradition’ and has a long

way in moving towards decolonialism, but it’s not all about that. Those parents who toiled-

it’s for them.

The ceremonial stuff isn’t the most important thing to the graduates I chatted to. Some may

agree with the decolonisation of the ceremony but there is something else more central to

their minds. They don’t care that they have to wear the damn cloak. They’d walk naked

across the stage just knowing that they’ve worked their very best to make their parents proud.

Their parents who have worked unbelievably hard to give their children this opportunity.

Graduation is problematic, yes. But it continues to be a ceremony that might not be for you.

Or for the institution. Or for the dress code. Or for the after parties. But instead for the

people that loved and supported you through every overwhelming assignment deadline,

emotional breakdown and homesick feeling. Through over-exhaustion, unhealthy eating

habits, depression and anxiety, social pressures, heart break and finally… they get to be the

proudest humans on earth for seeing you overcoming it all and earning that degree.