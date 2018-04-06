Graduation celebrations

Grocott’s Mail was out and about this week and caught a touch of graduation fever. Poelo Keta and Sue Maclennan took the photos
Shane Fourie came from Cape Town with Kingswood College alumnus Matthew Stapleton, who has completed a BCom and is graduating with a Postgrad high diploma in Accounting this week. Photo: Poelo Keta
Luzia Sihlahla (left), from Namibia, is graduating this week with a Postgrad Diploma in Accounting. Her cousin Luiza Chiselebwe joins her for this momentous event, travelling all the way from Zambia. Photo: Poelo Keta
Bonile Gwedla, from Tsolo, near Mthatha, is joined by his mother, Nonkutalo Gwedla to receive his Postgrad Diploma in Accounting. Photo: Poelo Keta
Takudzwa Saburi’s whole family came from Zimbabwe to share her graduation yesterday. Her parents Olga Saburi and Hama Saburi, and her little sister Mukudzei are all very proud of Takudzwa. ‘I realize now that it was all worth it,’ she said. ‘The late nights, missing friends and no sleep, it was worth it.’ She received a Postgrad diploma in Accounting. Photo: Poelo Keta
Ziyanda Norongwana is graduating at NMU with a Bachelor in Public Management. She matriculated at TEM Mrwetyana in 2014. Helping her fit her gown and hood is Birch’s sales assistant from the FCA Department Noleen May. The department specialises in graduation gowns, leagal wear, clerical and municipality. ‘Busy, busy, busy!’ is how this week has been, she says. Photo: Sue Maclennan
Patricia Bingham is graduating with a B.Ed (Foundation Phase). Assisting her with her gown and hood is Birch’s sales assistant Sharnette Marthinus. Bingham, an art teacher at Graamstown Primary, said she was very excited to be graduating. ‘It was quite a chasllenge – studying and working,’ she said. ‘You must be confident and dedicated. During the holidays I had to go to Rhodes to attend courses while the kids were at home. So it was a sacrifice both I and my family made.’ Photo: Sue Maclennan
Khanyisa Ncamiso is graduating with a B.Pharm. Helping him fit his gown and hood is Lukhanyiso Nqeno (right), who is graduating with a BSc Honours (Chemistry) on Friday morning. Photo: Sue Maclennan