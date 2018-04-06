Makana’s Kop procession launches Mda’s vision

A Good Friday procession to Makana’s Kop – better known as Mount Zion, or Ntaba yeZono – aimed to raise awareness about the vision of Grahamstown cultural activist Sizwe Mda for the Grahamstown landmark.

On Friday 30 March members of the St Patrick’s Church congregation gathered for the Good Friday ritual. Young and old gathered fopr the walk and members of St Johns Ambulance were present.

Father Sandile, of St Peter Claver Catholic Church opened the ceremony with a prayer. Mda, organiser of the event, carried a large wooden cross. Dressed in a white robe, his head was wrapped in palm leaves.

Mda told Grocott’s Mail that the aim of the walk to Mount Zion was to increase awareness of history and heritage in Grahamstown. He said he wanted to start a tradition of a Mount Zion Pilgrimage.

Also in Mda’s plans is to build a giant a statue of Christ on the top of Makana’s Kop, and for it to be declared a heritage site. He believes that more people would get jobs by setting up such a heritage zone. “It would mean growth for the economy of Grahamstown,” Mda told Grocott’s Mail. “Building a mall on Mount Zion would attract the tourists.”

Mda says shops, a petrol station, and ATMs are also part of his plan. “I can’t say when theproject will start, because it all needs millions of rands,” Mda said.

Old and young followed Mda all the way to Mount Zion. The group returned to the church and the ceremony was closed with prayer – and plenty of water to drink after the long, hot walk!