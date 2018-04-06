Police appeal for information on Bathurst incident

A case of House Robbery is being investigated by the Bathurst SAPS following an incident that took place on a farm in the area today.

At around midday today Friday 6/4, at approximately 12:30, a relative of the victim found her at her home . she was still tied in shoelaces. Although she did not appear to have any serious injuries, she was still taken for medical treatment. She had bruises which is believed to have been caused from trying to open the shoelaces.

According to information received, the victim a 76-year-old female returned to her home at approximately 11:30 on Thursday 5/4 and was unpacking groceries from her bakkie, a RED NISSAN 1400, with registration BYY833EC, when she was accosted by two unknown males. One of the suspects was wearing a red T shirt and another who had a beard threatened her with a knife and demanded an amount of R500. She handed them some money. They then tied her with shoelaces.

The suspects made off with the victims Red Nissan 1400 Bakkie a flat screen TV and Vacuum cleaner.

Investigators from Grahamstown and Port Alfred combed the scene for evidence until late this evening.

No arrests or recoveries.