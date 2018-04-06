Rhodes to honour Chaka Chaka, five others

RHODES TO HOST SPECIAL EVENT TO HONOUR DIKGANG MOSENEKE AND YVONNE CHAKA-CHAKA

Ngcukaitobi and Kakana to speak at graduation.

A special event, a first for Rhodes University, will be hosted by the University in Johannesburg in honour of two of its Honorary Doctorate recipients in 2018.

The two, Ms Yvonne Chaka-Chaka and Justice Dikgang Moseneke, will be conferred their degrees in absentia at this year’s graduation ceremonies scheduled from 05 – 07 April.

A celebratory event, where the University’s alumni and key stakeholders are to be invited, is scheduled to be held in May.

“For a University to confer an Honorary Doctorate in absentia is an unusual occurrence. It is appropriate that we acknowledge and celebrate these individuals in a manner that is befitting of recipients of the highest accolades conferred by the University, hence this extraordinary ceremony,” said Dr Sizwe Mabizela, Vice Chancellor for Rhodes University.

The six Honorary Doctorates recipients include Dr Sindiwe Magona, Prof-emeritus Peter Mtuze, Dr Andrew Mlangeni and Professor Vishnu Padayachee.

For the graduation ceremonies of 2018, the University has also invited two exceptional and talented movers and shakers, Ms Xoliswa Kakana and Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi to inspire our students as they transition from university to the working world.

Born and bred in the Eastern Cape, Adv Ngcukaitobi is a Rhodes University graduate and was among the team of top legal minds who successfully convinced a bench of judges to order the release of the Public Protector’s highly anticipated State of Capture Report. Ngcukaitobi has taken the legal profession by storm and is destined to the highest office in the legal profession.

Ms Kakana, also a product of the Province, is a renowned leader in the field of Information and Communication Technology. She is a founder of ICT-Works, one of the leading 100% black female-owned IT companies in South Africa. She currently holds the position of Executive Chair and Group CEO for the company.

“We are indeed honoured to have these children of the Eastern Cape speak at our graduation ceremonies this year,” said Mabizela.